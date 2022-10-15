Woman shoots knife wielding attacker after another is stabbed in East Garfield Park

A woman shot a man with a knife who was allegedly assaulting another woman outside a residential building in East Garfield Park Friday night.

Chicago police say a 33-year-old woman was trying to enter a residential building in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue just after 8 p.m. when a 62-year-old man began swinging at her with a knife.

A 54-year-old woman intervened and shot the man multiple times.

The 33-year-old woman was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital was a stab wound to the hand and thigh and is listed in good condition. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and is in critical condition.

There are no further injuries reported.