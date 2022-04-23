Expand / Collapse search

Woman shoots man during altercation on Chicago's West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 8:04AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Mayors Lightfoot, Adams talk crime strategies in Chicago

Two big city mayors struggling to fight a violent crime wave made worse by the pandemic, soaring inflation, rising police retirements and plummeting morale held a face-to-face meeting Friday to share strategy.

CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was shot inside of a residence during an altercation in West Garfield Park Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of West 5th.

According to police, the man was in an altercation with a female inside of a residence, when the woman grabbed a handgun and fired at the man, striking him in the right leg. 

The man was transported to the hospital in good condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

A weapon was recovered.

No one is custody.

Area four detectives continue to investigate.

 