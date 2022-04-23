Woman shoots man during altercation on Chicago's West Side

A 52-year-old man was shot inside of a residence during an altercation in West Garfield Park Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of West 5th.

According to police, the man was in an altercation with a female inside of a residence, when the woman grabbed a handgun and fired at the man, striking him in the right leg.

The man was transported to the hospital in good condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

A weapon was recovered.

No one is custody.

Area four detectives continue to investigate.