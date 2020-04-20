Woman shoots man in face on West Side: police

article

A woman allegedly shot a man in his jaw over the weekend after he walked in on her with another man and she threatened to kill him if he left, police say.

Tamara Chapman, 26, faces a count of attempted first-degree murder in connection to the early Saturday shooting in the Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The evening began when Chapman and the man returned to her home after shopping for groceries, police said.

The man, 27, took her car home to grab a blender, but when he returned he found another man in the apartment, police said. Angered, he drove home again in Chapman’s car.

Chapman demanded he return her car, which he did, but she refused to drive him home or to hire a Lyft, police said. He left the rear of the home, where she confronted him and they argued.

The man told police she then took out a gun and said, “You’re not going to leave me or I’ll f——— kill you,” police said. She then allegedly shot him in the lower jaw, police said.

He ran to an alley near the 1100 block of South Mason Avenue, where paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Chapman was arrested at the scene and later released from jail after paying a $15,000 bail, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

She is due in domestic violence court on April 24.