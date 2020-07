article

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Austin on the West Side.

The 41-year-old got into an argument with a female just before 8 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Iowa Street, Chicago police said. The female then pulled out a gun and shot the man in the leg, chest and neck.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.