Woman shot 10 times and killed in Garfield Ridge drive-by

A woman was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:34 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Narragansett Avenue when someone in a dark-colored SUV started shooting at her, according to police.

She was shot 10 times and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.