Woman shot after breaking into car in Austin

A woman was shot after attacking another woman early Friday in Austin on the West Side.

A 36-year-old woman was shot about 2 a.m. after breaking into another woman’s car in the 5500 block of West Race Avenue, Chicago police said.

The 36-year-old had sprayed mace at the other woman, who pulled out a handgun and fired a shot, police said.

The 36-year-old was taken to Stroger hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.