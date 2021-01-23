Woman shot after fight breaks out in South Chicago apartment

A 24-year-old woman was shot during a fight early Saturday in South Chicago.

She was inside an apartment with a group of people about 2:10 a.m. in the 9000 block of South Escabana Avenue when a fight broke out and her friend fired shots into the air to break it up, Chicago police said.

He fired two shots into the air and one of the bullets struck her in the arm, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She was transported to Trinity Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.