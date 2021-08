A woman was shot following a fight Sunday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 8:25 p.m., the 30-year-old was allegedly shot in the torso and hand by her ex-boyfriend while driving away from him after a fight in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, Chicago Police said.

She was taken to Norwegian American Hospital and was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

