Woman shot by police in Lawndale accused of pointing gun at officers

A woman who was shot by police Saturday in Lawndale is facing felony charges for allegedly pointing a gun at officers.

Keshawna Davidson, 20, was charged Monday with three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Chicago police said.

Davidson was allegedly sitting in an illegally parked vehicle about 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Karlov Avenue and began "exhibiting characteristics of an armed person" when officers came over to investigate, police said.

When officers saw Davidson was armed with a handgun, it prompted an "armed confrontation" in which she allegedly pointed her gun, police said. Officers opened fire and struck Davidson multiple times, sending her to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Two other people in the vehicle were taken in for questioning, but neither was charged in connection with the confrontation, police said.

Police said a weapon was recovered on the scene.

Davidson, who lives in Chatham, is due in bond court Monday.