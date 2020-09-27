Woman shot by stray bullet in West Englewood meets CPD officer who saved her life

A year after being shot in the head, a Chicago woman and her family gathered to celebrate her 37th birthday.

The biggest surprise of the day was a visit from the Chicago police officer credited for helping save her life.

Alisha Hill was inside her West Englewood home when a stray bullet struck her last year.

Sgt. Rudy Vargas and his team were investigating a nearby shooting and noticed a small bullet hole in her window.

They decided to do a well-being check and they found Hill bleeding on the floor.

Her family says that single observation is what saved Hill's life.

The now 37-year-old has spent the last year re-learning how to walk and talk.