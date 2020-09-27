Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot by stray bullet in West Englewood meets CPD officer who saved her life

Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 32 Chicago

Stray bullet victim in Englewood meets heroes who saved her life

A victim who was shot by a stray bullet met the officers who saved her life.

CHICAGO - A year after being shot in the head, a Chicago woman and her family gathered to celebrate her 37th birthday.

The biggest surprise of the day was a visit from the Chicago police officer credited for helping save her life.

Alisha Hill was inside her West Englewood home when a stray bullet struck her last year.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Sgt. Rudy Vargas and his team were investigating a nearby shooting and noticed a small bullet hole in her window.

They decided to do a well-being check and they found Hill bleeding on the floor.

Her family says that single observation is what saved Hill's life.

The now 37-year-old has spent the last year re-learning how to walk and talk.