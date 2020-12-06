Woman shot by teen boy after argument inside home in Chicago Lawn

A 20-year-old woman was shot by a 17-year-old boy inside a home Sunday in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

They got into an argument inside a home in the 6100 block of South Artesian Avenue about 9:15 a.m., when the boy pulled out a gun and shot her twice in the legs, Chicago police said.

The boy was also grazed by a bullet on both his legs, police said. His wounds were self-inflicted.

They were brought to University of Chicago Medical Center where the woman is in fair condition and the boy is in good condition, police said.

The boy is in custody and charges are pending, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.