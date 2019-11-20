Woman shot dead inside Washington Heights home after argument with boyfriend, authorities say

A 22-year-old woman was found shot to death in her Washington Heights home Tuesday after an argument with her boyfriend in the South Side neighborhood, authorities say.

Keishianta Coleman was found unresponsive and bleeding from head trauma about 10:10 p.m. in the bedroom of her home in the 10200 block of South Morgan Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman said.

An autopsy determined she died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Witnesses told police she was arguing with her boyfriend before he left the home and her body was discovered, a police source said. Police have still not classified the boyfriend as a suspect.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.