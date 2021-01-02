Woman shot dead on I-90 off-ramp in Palatine

A 54-year-old woman was fatally shot Friday on an exit ramp on Interstate 90 in northwest suburban Palatine.

The woman was gunned down about 1:15 a.m. on the ramp from westbound I-90 to Barrington Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was pronounced dead about 15 minutes later.

Though the woman’s identity has not been disclosed, an autopsy ruled her death a homicide, saying she died of multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Illinois State Police did not immediately return a request for details about the shooting.