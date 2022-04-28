Woman shot dead in Target parking lot was victim of domestic violence: officials

Chicago police are questioning a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a woman outside a Target store on the Northwest Side. They said it appears she was a victim of domestic violence

Crisis responders and elected officials on the Northwest Side gathered outside the Target to let others know there is a way out of domestic violence. They said they didn't know the victim but they wish they had.

A 47-year-old woman was shot multiple times at 9:30 a.m. in the Target Parking lot in the Brickyard Mall.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Hours later, her husband turned himself in at the Schiller Park Police Department. A source said he confessed to the shooting.

The gunfire stunned area residents and motivated domestic violence responders to urge the public to be aware and alert to neighbors who might need help.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) said his office can provide services to those suffering from domestic violence.

"It's tragic, there were clues, hints that something was going on but people were silent," Villegas said. "We want people to call it out so we don't find ourselves in a position as in this case where someone was shot and killed. It could have been prevented."

Illinois Rep. Eva Dina Delgado of the 3rd District said she has secured funding for programs to treat domestic violence and mental health and wants those funds to go to the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

"Belmont Cragin is a forgotten community we don't talk about it enough but we know there is a need and we need to address it," Delgado said.

A source told FOX 32 the woman in this case was called to meet at the parking lot for what seemed a safe public place for a meeting.

Advertisement

Counselors say domestic violence has increased during the pandemic