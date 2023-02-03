Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning.

Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m.

During the argument the man opened fire at the victim.

The victim was shot in the leg and was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in serious but stable condition.

No other injuries were reported. The offender was arrested on scene.

Area Four detectives are investigating.