Woman shot in the neck in Bronzeville

A woman was found shot in the neck Wednesday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The woman, whose age was unknown, was discovered around 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 800 block of East 49th Street, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

She was unable to communicate with police due to the extent of her injury.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.