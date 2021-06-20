Woman shot in building in the Loop, and SWAT team is on scene to deal with shooter

A woman was wounded in a shooting Sunday in the Loop.

Authorities responded about 1:55 p.m. to a building in the 100 block of West Adams Street and located a female in the lobby with a gunshot wound to her thigh, Chicago police and fire officials said.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, officials said. Her condition was not immediately known.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, police said. Adams was closed between Clark and LaSalle streets for the investigation.

The shooting comes a day after a woman died in a stabbing blocks away in an area close to the old Chicago Main Post office and Union Station.

The woman was walking about 4 p.m. in the 400 block of South Wacker Drive when a man stabbed her in her upper back, police said. She was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

At a news conference after the attack, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said "crime is down downtown" when asked what he would say to people to work in and visit the Loop.

"Overall crime is down downtown. But one crime is too many. And we take every one of those crimes … very seriously," he said.