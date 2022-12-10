Woman shot in face while driving in Albany Park
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face while driving in Albany Park and was critically injured Saturday morning.
Police say around 2:18 a.m. a 28-year-old woman was driving in the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue when someone in a blue sedan fired shots at her.
The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her face and was listed in critical condition.
No one was arrested and Area Five detectives are investigating.