Woman shot in forehead among 2 wounded in Roseland gunfire: police

A young woman and teenage boy were shot late Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 5:45 p.m., police say a 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were standing outside a Roseland store in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark colored Dodge Charger pulled up.

An occupant inside the vehicle then fired shots at the victims, police said.

The woman was struck in the forehead and taken to an area hospital in good condition, according to police.

The boy was wounded in the left foot and taken to the hospital also in good condition.

Nobody is in custody, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.