Woman shot in head, man also wounded while inside vehicle on Lake Shore Drive: police

A woman and man were critically wounded by gunfire Tuesday afternoon while inside a vehicle on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Around 1:18 p.m., police say the two victims were inside a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Lake Shore Drive – in the southbound lanes – when they were struck by gunfire.

The 26-year-old woman was shot in the head, and the 31-year-old man was struck in the body and legs, police said. They were both transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.