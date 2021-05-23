Woman shot in River North; 1 in custody

One person is in custody after a woman was shot early Sunday in River North.

About 1:30 a.m., two groups of people were arguing outside in the 200 block of West Illinois Street when a male fired shots striking the 35-year-old woman in the lower back, Chicago police said.

She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said. The male was placed into custody minutes after the shooting in the 300 block of West Illinois Street after witnesses saw him running from the scene, according to police.

Charges are pending, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.