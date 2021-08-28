Woman shot in the face after getting caught in crossfire while driving in Little Village

A woman was shot in the face after getting caught in the crossfire of two vehicles shooting at each other in Little Village Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of South Kedzie, police said.

The 47-year-old was driving at about 12:25 a.m. when she was shot. Police said she was not the intended target.

She is currently listed in fair condition, police said.

The offenders are not in custody.