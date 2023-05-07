Woman shot in the face, chest while inside vehicle in Englewood

A 41-year-old woman was critically wounded in a shooting in Englewood Saturday night.

Police say the victim was a passenger in a car in the 1000 block of West 70th Street when a group of male offenders on the street shot at their vehicle multiple times.

The shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Canter in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the face and chest.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.