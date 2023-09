A woman was shot in the face while inside a residence on Chicago's South Side Monday evening.

At about 5:20 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was inside a residence in the 700 block of East 79th Street when she was struck to the face by gunfire, police said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning.

Two handguns were recovered from the scene. Area detectives are investigating.