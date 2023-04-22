Woman shot in the head inside car on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the head while riding as a passenger in a vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Police say the victim was in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Hermosa at 11:40 p.m. when shots were fired into the vehicle she was in.

The victim was driven to Ascension Saint Mary in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and was transferred to Stroger Hospital.

No arrests have been reported.

Area Five detectives are investigating the shooting.