A 22-year-old woman was shot Sunday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 4:05 p.m., she was in the backyard of a residence in the 4000 block of South Prairie Avenue, when she heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

She was struck once in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.