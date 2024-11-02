Woman shot, killed after crash during funeral procession in Dixmoor: police

The Brief A woman was shot and later died after her vehicle, part of a funeral procession, crashed into a home in Dixmoor just after noon on Saturday. The victim, identified as 34-year-old Rhomesha Turner of Calumet Park, sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to Ingalls Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The Dixmoor Police Department, assisted by the Illinois State Police are investigating.



A woman was shot and later died after her vehicle crashed into a home in Dixmoor while part of a funeral procession, according to police.

The incident happened just after noon on Saturday at the intersection of 147th and Seeley Street.

When officers arrived, they found a white Jaguar SUV had collided with a home.

The vehicle was part of a funeral procession that had just left St. Mark's Church in Harvey and a woman in the SUV had gunshot wounds, according to police.

She was transported to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where she later died from her injuries. Authorities identified her as 34-year-old Rhomesha Turner, of Calumet Park.

Dixmoor police and the Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.