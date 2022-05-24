Woman shot near CTA Red Line stop on Chicago's South Side

A 27-year-old woman was shot Tuesday night near a CTA Red Line stop on Chicago's South Side.

Around 6:45 p.m., police say the victim was in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood when shots were fired.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to her left arm, police said. She was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE!

Police say they are questioning a person of interest, and that a weapon was recovered.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known, police said.

Advertisement

No further details were immediately available.