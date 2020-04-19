Woman shot on Dan Ryan expressway

A 27-year-old woman was wounded when she was shot Sunday on Interstate 94 in Fuller Park on the South Side.

She was a passenger in a vehicle just before 2 a.m. in the northbound express lanes at 43rd Street when she was hit, Illinois State Police said.

She was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, state police said. No one else was hurt.

All northbound express lanes were closed from 2:42 a.m. to about 6:10 a.m. as authorities investigated, state police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police at 847-294-4400.