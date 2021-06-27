Expand / Collapse search
Woman, 21, shot on party bus in Humboldt Park

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Humboldt Park
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A woman was shot on a party bus early Sunday in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

The 21-year-old was on the bus about 1:55 a.m. in the 600 block of North Troy Street when she was shot in the leg, Chicago police said.

It wasn’t known if the shots were fired from outside or inside the bus, police said. The party bus hasn’t been located.

The woman was transported to Humboldt Park Health in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.