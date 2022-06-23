Woman shot, seriously wounded in Marquette Park

A woman was shot and seriously wounded Thursday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side

The woman, whose age is unknown, was struck in the chest by gunfire around 11:13 a.m., according to police.

She self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

Police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.