Woman shot to death in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood

A 25-year-old woman was shot to death in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Friday night, police said,

According to Chicago police, the woman was a driver in a car in the 2400 block of south Homan Avenue around 11:40 p.m., when someone shot into the car.

The woman was struck once on the left side of her chest and pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, police said.

No one is in custody and area four detectives are investigating.