Woman shot while sleeping in her South Shore apartment: police

A woman was shot while asleep in her South Shore apartment Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 7800 block of South Phillips.

At about 3:44 a.m., a 39-year-old woman was asleep in her bed when she was shot by an unidentified male who fled out the rear of the apartment, police said.

The woman was shot in the chest, abdomen and right thigh. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said it is not currently known how the offender entered the apartment.

No suspect is currently in custody.

Area Two detectives continue to investigate.