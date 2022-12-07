Woman dies after being shot with her own gun by intruder in Far South Side home

A woman was killed after being shot with her own gun by a home invader early Wednesday on the South Side.

Police say the 22-year-old victim was inside her home in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 3:18 a.m. when a woman she did not know got inside and the two began to argue.

The victim, who is a CCL holder, had her weapon taken by the home invader and was shot once in the chest.

The offender field the scene with the victim's weapon. Police say no one is in custody.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. She was pronounced dead hours later.

Detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide.