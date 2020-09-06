Woman stabbed to death while working in Wicker Park: police

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her job Sunday in Wicker Park on the North Side.

About 9:35 a.m. she was at her job in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, when she was approached by someone who stabbed her multiple times before fleeing, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is currently in custody and no money or items were stolen, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not commented on the death.

Area Five detectives are investigating.