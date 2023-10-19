Woman struck by Jeep, dragged for a mile in Joliet: police

A woman was struck by a Jeep in Joliet and then dragged for a mile Thursday morning.

At about 5:35 a.m., Joliet officers responded to the area of Theodore Street and Brighton Lane for a report of a traffic crash with injuries.

According to preliminary information, a 33-year-old woman was operating a Teyin Super R scooter in the westbound lanes of Theodore Street near Brighton Lane when she dropped the scooter to the ground, causing her to fall to the roadway.

The woman was then struck by a Jeep Wrangler that was driven by a 47-year-old woman traveling westbound on Theodore Street.

The victim was then dragged by the Jeep to the area of the 1100 block of North River Road in Shorewood, about a mile away.

The driver of the Jeep said she didn't know she had struck the victim and discovered her when she stopped the vehicle.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

This crash remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information or surveillance video regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815) 724-3010.