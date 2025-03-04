Woman struck by Cook County Sheriff's vehicle dies, identity released

The Brief A 28-year-old woman died after being struck by a Cook County Sheriff’s squad car in Glenview. The crash occurred early Tuesday morning on Milwaukee Avenue. She was identified as Mercedes Smith of Chicago.



A pedestrian who was struck by a Cook County Sheriff’s squad car in suburban Glenview early Tuesday morning has died, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the 9800 block of Milwaukee Avenue, according to Glenview police.

The pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Mercedes Smith of Chicago, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where she was initially listed in "stable but critical" condition. Police confirmed that Smith died from her injuries on Wednesday.

The Glenview Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash with assistance from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Assistance Team. The Cook County Sheriff’s Department has stated that it is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on what led to the crash, including whether Smith was in a crosswalk or if speed or other factors played a role.

It is also unclear if the sheriff’s deputy driving the squad car has been placed on leave or faces any disciplinary action.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Police have not announced any charges or citations related to the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Glenview police tip line at 847-901-6055.