Woman struck, killed in rollover crash in Chatham: police

A 50-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle that rolled over Thursday evening in Chatham on the South Side, police said.

About 6:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was driving west on 79th Street when he was cut off by a vehicle attempting to turn on to Lafayette Street, Chicago police.

The man lost control of his vehicle, causing it to flip on its side and strike the 50-year-old woman on the sidewalk, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released details on the fatality.

No other injuries were reported.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.