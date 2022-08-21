Woman takes 4 shots to the torso in North Lawndale, suspect flees

A 29-year-old woman was standing outside in North Lawndale Sunday morning when she was shot by another woman.

The victim was shot 4 times in the torso near the 4700 block of W. 5th Avenue around 1:57 a.m.

The known offender fled the scene and the victim was taken to Mt. Sinai where she is listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.