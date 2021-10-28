Woman threatened 2 men with sharp object before stealing Amazon delivery van in West Ridge: CPD

A 24-year-old woman was taken into custody after threatening two men with a sharp object, stealing an Amazon delivery truck and then fleeing the scene on Chicago's North Side.

The incident occurred in the 2600 block of West Devon in West Ridge.

According to Chicago police, at about 1:13 p.m., the woman produced a sharp object and threatened a 41-year-old man and a 43-year-old man on the street.

The offender then entered a nearby Amazon delivery truck and fled the scene, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The offender was taken into custody in the 6700 block of North Maplewood. She was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, CPD said.

No injuries were reported.