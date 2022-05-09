Woman thrown from car, another seriously injured after crashing into light pole, building in River North
CHICAGO - A woman was ejected from a car and another was seriously injured after crashing into a light pole and a building Monday morning in the River North neighborhood.
Around 5:32 a.m., a woman was driving an SUV at a high-rate of speed going westbound in the 300 block of West Ontario Street when she lost control of the vehicle, striking a light pole and crashing into a commercial building, police said.
The driver and her passenger, another woman, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they were listed in serious condition, police said.
A jogger told FOX 32 News that she was nearly hit in the crash.
"If I was [there] a couple seconds before that happened, then it would [have] hit me. I just turned around, and I saw one lady walking out but another lady was thrown from the car," she said.
No additional information was immediately available.