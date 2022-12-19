Woman wanted for taking victim's wallet, rummaging through it at Hobart business: police

article

Hobart police are searching for a person suspected of stealing a wallet from a business last week.

On Dec. 12, a victim reported that she was at a store located in the shopping district on Route 30 in Hobart.

The victim said she forgot her wallet at a cash register and when she went back to grab it, it was gone, police said.

The victim then contacted the manager on duty and explained the situation.

The manager recovered surveillance video and handed it over to police.

A woman could be seen on the surveillance video rummaging through the victim's wallet, police said.

If you have any information about the suspect involved, you are asked to contact Sgt. Robert Brazil by phone at (219) 942-4666 or by e-mail at rbrazil@cityofhobart.org.