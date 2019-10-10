Woman who burned down 3,500-year-old tree while smoking meth arrested on drug charges

article

A Florida woman who was previously arrested for burning down a 3,500-year-old tree while smoking methamphetamine was arrested last week on charges of trafficking meth, authorities said.

Sara Barnes, 33, was arrested Friday in her Altamonte Springs home after deputies found 38 grams of meth, WKMG reported, citing the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Barnes was arrested in 2012 for burning down “The Senator”, a 118-foot-tall bald cypress in Longwood, Fla. that was the fifth-oldest tree in the world.

Agents cited by WFTV said Barnes showed people images of the fire and said: “I can’t believe I burned down a tree older than Jesus.”

In her latest case, Barnes is facing a felony charge of trafficking in amphetamine. She was booked at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on a $25,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 12.

