Woman who lost her feet in Chicago's 'Playpen' returns home from hospital

The woman who lost both her feet in a tragic boating accident on Lake Michigan in Chicago's "Playpen" last month is finally home.

According to a YouTube video made by Lana Batochir on Sept. 4, she was able leave the hospital to continue her rehabilitation at home.

Her doctor says she is healthy and has good mobility so in-patient rehab is not necessary.

"I was bit disappointed first when they told me that, but I realized what it meant and I can not be more happy about their decision," Batochir said on her GoFundMe page.

She was in the hospital for about three weeks recovering from two below the knee amputations following the accident.

"I am super excited to be going home and be with my babies. I literally wheeled myself out of the hospital," Batochir said on YouTube.

She says she has a long way to go, but is enjoying every little milestone.