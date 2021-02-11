Woman with special needs reported missing in Hermosa

article

A 23-year-old woman with special needs was reported missing from Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

Fatima Mata Torres was last seen Feb. 7 in the 1800 block of North Kedvale Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Torres was wearing black clothing and is known to visit the Brighton Park neighborhood and 606 Trail.

Police asked anyone with knowledge of her location to call Area Five SVU detectives at (312) 746-6554.