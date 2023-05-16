Woman's purse snatched at Chicago bar on Mother's Day, video shows

Surveillance video captured the shocking moment a woman's purse was snatched while she was dining out with her family on Mother's Day in Chicago.

The incident took place at First Draft Bar, located in the Printer's Row area near Clark and Harrison.

According to reports, the suspect entered the establishment and approached the bartender to ask for a cup of water. Then, the suspect sneakily grabbed the woman's purse and walked out casually.

Chicago police believe the suspect has committed similar crimes in the area recently.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.