Women charged after $4K in stolen Lululemon clothing recovered on Chicago's South Side

The Brief Cook County Sheriff's police say two women stole about $4,000 in clothing from a Chicago Lululemon. Trackers hidden in the merchandise helped officers locate the items and suspects. One woman was released from custody while the other remains in jail.



Two women are facing charges after about $4K worth of stolen Lululemon clothing was recovered from a vehicle on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

Employees at the Lululemon store in the West Loop on Randolph Street reported a theft on June 12, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Two women are said to have entered the store, took bright pink and white clothing, and left without paying.

What the pair didn't know, according to sheriff's police, was the clothing had tracking devices attached, which allowed officers to follow the merchandise to the 9700 block of South Merrill Avenue on the city's South Side.

There, officers saw two women get out of a vehicle who matched descriptions provided by Lululemon employees.

Jamyah Smith and Gyliah Johnson

Sheriff's police took 22-year-old Jamyah Smith and 19-year-old Gyliah Johnson into custody, along with a male driver who was later released without charges. Officers recovered about $4,000 worth of stolen clothing from the vehicle.

Smith and Johnson were each charged with felony retail theft. Johnson was also charged with criminal trespass because sheriff's police said she had been ordered to stay out of Lululemon stores.

What's next:

Both women appeared in court June 13 and were ordered released on these charges.

However, Johnson remains in the Cook County Jail for violating conditions of pretrial release in a separate 2025 case involving retail theft and aggravated battery of a peace officer, according to the sheriff's office.

Johnson is due back in court July 7.

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