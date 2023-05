Women charged in violent robbery in downtown Chicago

article

Two women are facing charges in connection with a violent robbery last month in downtown Chicago.

Jaylia Brewer, 21, and Spirit Boswell, 20, are accused of beating up and robbing a 23-year-old man on April 4 in the 300 block of East Benton Place, according to police.

Each woman was charged with aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

They are scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.