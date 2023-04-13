Women duck behind car, suffer graze wounds during South Shore shootout that left a man in critical condition

A man is in critical condition and two women suffered graze wounds during a shootout in South Shore Thursday afternoon.

At about 3:10 p.m., two women were walking in the 2100 block of East 71st Street when a dark-colored SUV drove up and an occupant exited the vehicle and started firing shots at two men walking in front of the women, police said.

An 18-year-old man was struck in the shoulder, thigh and back.

The two women took cover behind a car in the alley. The 22-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the back and a 33-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the wrist.

Another unknown male offender exited a gray-colored vehicle and began firing shots at the offender who was initially firing shots at the 18-year-old.

The 18-year-old man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The two women refused medical attention.

No offenders are in custody at this time.