Women of James Bond make history in 'No Time to Die'

The women of James Bond are making history and changing the 007 game in Daniel Craig’s last outing as the man with the license to kill No Time To Die.

Lashana Lynch plays a new spy named Nomi who - after James Bond retires at the start of the film – is given the 007 moniker.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Lynch about the significance of a Black woman being given that iconic 007 title for the very first time.

"To be able to see that an industry like this is even thinking about a character like Nomi, having the actor be so collaborative with all departments, giving her agency, allowing her to live in her dark skin and natural hair and her curves – all of that was really important to me.

"So as a child growing up, when you do have those things and you’re battling with the world telling you that you’re not good enough because of them, this just changes the landscape for everything."

No Time To Die hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 8.